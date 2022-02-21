Raymond James Comments on Keyera Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keyera in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. CIBC upgraded Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

TSE:KEY opened at C$30.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. Keyera has a one year low of C$24.17 and a one year high of C$35.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

