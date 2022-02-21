Raymond James Raises Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $43.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.11.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $746.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 12.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 564.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,747 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.