Raymond James Trims Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Target Price to $145.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $152.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average of $129.62. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $143,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after buying an additional 764,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.