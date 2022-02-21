RE/MAX (RMAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect RE/MAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RMAX opened at $29.50 on Monday. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $557.28 million, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
RE/MAX Company Profile
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.
