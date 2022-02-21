Realty Income (O) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.63 on Monday. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.69. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

