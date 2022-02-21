Refinable Hits One Day Trading Volume of $537,627.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $4.88 million and $537,627.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.01 or 0.06887788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,665.87 or 1.00045641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

