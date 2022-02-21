Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 438 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,522,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.38. The company had a trading volume of 137,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,888. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $82.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.