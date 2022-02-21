Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $47.74 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.13. 11,729,480 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.02.

