Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $341.51. The stock had a trading volume of 80,001,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,657,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

