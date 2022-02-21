Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 465 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $109.87. The company had a trading volume of 496,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,779. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $114.08.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.