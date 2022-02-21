Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.64% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $351,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGZ traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $114.92. 723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,265. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.64. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.