Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of CorePoint Lodging worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000.

Shares of CPLG stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $918.17 million, a PE ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $18.15.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

