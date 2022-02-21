Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Rogers worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 257.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 154,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,394,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 664.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ROG stock opened at $272.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.16. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $172.21 and a 1-year high of $274.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

