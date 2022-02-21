Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rapid7 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $91.26 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.24. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,262. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.