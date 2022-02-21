Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,261 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,242,000 after buying an additional 2,312,176 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,383,000 after buying an additional 5,025,844 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,395,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,698,000 after buying an additional 1,048,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. HSBC lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

