Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.38 ($47.03).

Shares of RNO opened at €36.33 ($41.28) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.00. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

