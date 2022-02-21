Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Lowered to $250.00 at SVB Leerink

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $180.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.28.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after buying an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,688,000 after buying an additional 51,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,838,000 after buying an additional 34,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,294,000 after buying an additional 217,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after buying an additional 291,789 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

