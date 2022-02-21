Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.21-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.51 million.Repligen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.210-$3.300 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.68. 428,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,001. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.28.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

