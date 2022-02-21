Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amadeus IT Group, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $69.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

