Retirement Group LLC Acquires 800 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $685,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,762,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 107,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

