Retirement Group LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Retirement Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,593.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,037,000 after buying an additional 276,607 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 41,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $3,246,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCLT stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.35. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $94.55 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.