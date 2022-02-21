Reviewing Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Shimizu and DENSO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimizu 4.94% 7.52% 3.22% DENSO 5.07% 6.61% 3.98%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shimizu and DENSO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimizu 0 2 0 0 2.00 DENSO 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Shimizu has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENSO has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. DENSO pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Shimizu pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DENSO pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shimizu is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shimizu and DENSO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimizu $13.74 billion 0.37 $725.45 million $3.56 7.51 DENSO $46.57 billion 1.24 $1.18 billion $1.63 22.47

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than Shimizu. Shimizu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DENSO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DENSO beats Shimizu on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties. The Others segment provides the engineering and other businesses operated by its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Kisuke Shimizu in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors. The Consumer Products division offers CO2 refrigerant heat-pump water heaters, central air conditioners, and home energy management systems (HEMS). The Industrial Products division provides factory automation products such as industrial robots and programmable logic controllers. It also handles automatic identification products such as bar-code readers, quick response (QR) code readers, and integrated circuit (IC) card-related products. The New Business Fields division deals with energy management, agriculture technology, security, community network solution, healthcare, biotechnology, and electric powe

