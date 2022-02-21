Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Purchased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the quarter. Reynolds Consumer Products comprises about 1.4% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 456,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,535. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

