Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Lifted to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

