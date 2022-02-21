Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Lifted to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.
Shares of RYTM stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
