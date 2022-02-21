Robert W. Baird Trims Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price to $400.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNRC. UBS Group raised shares of Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $467.78.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $294.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.01 and a 200-day moving average of $388.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Generac has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Generac by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Generac by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,497,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.