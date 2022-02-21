Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 38,585 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Genmab A/S worth $27,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 418,099 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,618,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

GMAB stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

