Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,610 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.05% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $26,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

PZA opened at $25.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

