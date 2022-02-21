Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107,754 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.55% of John Bean Technologies worth $24,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

JBT opened at $131.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

