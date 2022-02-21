Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$162.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.58.

NYSE:RY opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $84.98 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.82. The stock has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

