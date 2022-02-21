Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€8.30” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.45 ($8.46).

CBK opened at €9.21 ($10.47) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12 month high of €9.12 ($10.36). The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.48.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

