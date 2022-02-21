Royal Bank of Canada Sells 21,702 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,702 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $25,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $188.97 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $145.55 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

