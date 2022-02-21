Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.38% of Littelfuse worth $25,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 49.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,468,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS opened at $258.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.68. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,832 shares of company stock worth $1,780,300. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

