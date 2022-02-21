Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$146.93.

TSE RY opened at C$141.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$140.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$133.58. The company has a market cap of C$200.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$108.15 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9499989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$830,435.74.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

