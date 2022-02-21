Ryder System, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.08 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Ryder System stock opened at $78.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ryder System by 423.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

