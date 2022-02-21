Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.19 Million

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1,543.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 36,200,526 coins and its circulating supply is 36,083,214 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

