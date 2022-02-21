Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.45%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.