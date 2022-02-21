Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $18.33 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for 1.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PACCAR worth $18,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after buying an additional 158,111 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,222,000 after buying an additional 122,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,741,000 after buying an additional 241,807 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $93.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $99.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

