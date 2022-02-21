Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 2,566 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 24.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 9.4% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $270.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.