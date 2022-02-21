Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 3,825,621 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,825,621 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 3.7% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $55,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $92.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.84. General Electric has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.