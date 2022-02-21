SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $1.61 on Top Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $217,268.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00004120 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,721.59 or 0.06968049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,977.81 or 0.99794470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003234 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,607,394 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,555 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

