Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of SAFT opened at $85.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $88.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

