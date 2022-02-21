Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of SAFT opened at $85.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $88.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.
Safety Insurance Group Company Profile
Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
