SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

Shares of SalMar ASA stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $72.09.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.