Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT Lowered to CHF 260 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SHLAF. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schindler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schindler currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $276.25.

SHLAF stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. Schindler has a 52 week low of $236.66 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.69.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

