Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €206.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($234.09) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €165.17 ($187.69).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €144.84 ($164.59) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($86.75). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €160.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €154.19.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

