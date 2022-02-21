Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 564,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,982. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.03.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670. 34.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Schneider National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schneider National by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

