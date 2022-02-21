Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.22% of Scientific Games worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 53.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,040,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

SGMS opened at $61.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

