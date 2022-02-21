Scorum Coins Reaches Market Cap of $846,314.13 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $846,314.13 and approximately $2,849.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.23 or 0.06932415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,939.32 or 0.99712225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003252 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

