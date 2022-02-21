Scotiabank Raises Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$165.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.00.

BMO opened at $114.80 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 711,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,943,000 after buying an additional 235,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,348,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 137.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 472,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,510,000 after buying an additional 273,298 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

