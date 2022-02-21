ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.95 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002439 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $38.94 million and approximately $46,789.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,949,834 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

