Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,954 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $28,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SEA by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,655 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,249,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SEA by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,931,000 after purchasing an additional 752,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $127.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $119.41 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.21. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.27.
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
